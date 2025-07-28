Trump reveals why he and Epstein are no longer friends: "He did something inappropriate" (video)

Donald Trump opened up to describe Jeffrey Epstein's "inappropriate" behavior — the last straw that finally broke up his friendship with the sex-trafficking pedophile.

"He did something that was inappropriate," the candid president told reporters from Scotland this morning, sounding more somber than usual. And although Trump at first said he wouldn't go into it, he then spilled the beans.

"He hired help, and I said, 'Don't ever do that again,'" Trump revealed. "He stole people who worked for me!" (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

And no, this is not an AI-generated clip — although it would make for a perfect SNL skit. Nah, it's just your president speaking again.

According to CNBC. President Donald Trump on Monday said that he threw his long-time friend Jeffrey Epstein out of his Mar-a-Lago club and cut ties with him years ago because "he stole people who worked for me." Trump said Epstein poached at least one more employee from him after being warned not to do it again. The president, who spoke in Scotland, provided no other details of the dispute with Epstein, who killed himself in a federal jail in New York weeks after being arrested on child sex trafficking charges in July 2019.

