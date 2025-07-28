Victorian stair clips: the forgotten feature that made cleaning carpets easier

During the Victorian Era, it was commonplace for homes with stairs to come with stair clips. The 150 year old house in this video surprised its owner when they discovered "handles" on the staircase. It turns out, these are meant to hold a carpet in place over the stairs.

The purpose of these clips is to keep the carpet from sliding around as you walk up and down the staircase. It also makes it easy to remove the carpet for cleaning and then clamp it back down. How thoughtful that these used to be added to houses with maintenance in mind, making it easier to clean the carpet.

Victorian stair clips were usually made from brass, bronze, or cast iron — sometimes silver or gold-plated for wealthier homes. Stair clips are commonly sought after for restoring period homes to their original style. I've never seen these before until this video, and I think they need to make a comeback.

See also: Large sofa stuck on small staircase