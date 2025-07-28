Watch these giant snails munch on cucumbers in mesmerizing HD

In this wonderful video, two giant snails snack on some fresh cucumbers. The video gives you a very close up, crystal clear view of the snails enjoying their snack. They look like they're having the time of their lives while eating this treat which is bigger than their heads.

There's something deeply calming about watching snails eat a few cucumber slices in HD. I love how the snails treat the cucumber as both a snack and as a little play structure to climb around on. Watching snails eating up-close could be its own form of therapy.

In captivity, some giant snails can live up to 10 years, though 5–7 is more typical in the wild. These snails eat hundreds of different types of plant matter. They love fruits, vegetables, flowers, and calcium for their shells.



