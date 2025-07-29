Designer's USB-C iPhone case ends Lightning port hatred

Fed up with Apple's Lightning port nonsense? A Swiss designer has beaten Apple to the USB-C punch with an ingenious solution — a snap-on case that adds USB-C connectivity to current iPhones.

The iPh0n3 protection case from OBSOLESS transforms Lightning-equipped iPhones into USB-C devices without any phone modifications. Simply pop on the case, and your iPhone plays nice with the same cables that charge your MacBook, iPad, and just about every other modern device. The 49.90 CHF (US$62) case proved so compelling that three production batches sold out almost immediately.

The case retains most of the good stuff — wireless charging still works, MagSafe connections are actually stronger, and you get fast charging, data transfers, and CarPlay support through USB-C. There are some limits, though. The case can't handle accessories that draw power from the phone, like external displays or audio gear. For those, you'll need to pop the case off and return to evil Lightning cable land.

Built from sturdy Nylon 12 plastic, it's a clever stopgap for iPhone users tired of carrying multiple cables. OBSOLESS has started a waiting list, with production priority going to the most requested models.

Previously:

• I ditched lightning cables by using wireless charging pads instead