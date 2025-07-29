Drew Friedman brings horror host Svengoolie to life in meticulous new masterpiece

For over 40 years, Svengoolie has kept horror hosting alive and well, first in Chicago and now nationwide. Above, here's he is in all his ghoulish glory, as portrayed by master portrait artist Drew Friedman — the John Singer Sargent of our time (if Sargent had painted horror hosts, aging comedians, and character actors in all their warted, wrinkled splendor).

Friedman's hyper-detailed style brings out every curl of Svengoolie's wig and glint in his theatrical makeup, while the pink shirt and black formal wear pop against the spiderweb backdrop. The illustration captures the mischievous spirit of America's beloved horror host, who has spent decades making bad movies good and good movies not-quite-but-arguably-almost great with his trademark mix of corny jokes and rubber chickens.

The portrait joins Friedman's extensive gallery of cultural figures, from presidents to comedians to comic book creators. His precise, documentary-like approach pairs perfectly with Svengoolie's blend of horror and humor. The piece was commissioned by MeTV's marketing department for use in Svengoolie promotions.

