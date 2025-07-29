Elevate your bedtime story game with Readmio for just $59.99

TL;DR: Get a lifetime subscription to the Readmio storytelling app for just $59.99, a 62% discount on the $159 regular price.

Bedtime story veterans know that the right sound effects take your average fairy tale from good to great — but even the best yarn spinners can only do so much. That's where Readmio comes in: The storytelling app uses voice recognition to enhance stories with sound effects and music, all in real-time as you read. You pick the story and tell the tale, and Readmio adds the immersive sounds that make your story come to life. It's a game-changer for bedtime, and right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $59.99, which is 62% off the regular price of $159.

With your subscription, you get access to more than 800 bedtime stories, fairy tales, animal stories, folk stories, and tales about emotions, feelings, and holidays — all enhanced with sound effects and music cues that react to your voice. There are stories for toddlers to big kids, and more stories are added regularly. You can download stories to read later, too. No internet required for reading downloaded stories, making it perfect for camping trips, travel, or any other time storytime is on the agenda but WiFi isn't.

Getting started is a simple process: open the app, select your story, and start reading. The app takes it from there, with the app's smart voice recognition adding the sound cues as you read. Your kids can take advantage of Readmio's extra enrichment activities for kids, such as audiobooks, coloring pages, and activity sheets, which can reinforce comprehension and learning, pulling them deeper into the stories.

Your lifetime subscription is for mobile access (including updates) only. It is compatible with one device. iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch users must have iOS 15.0 or later, while Android users require Android 8.0 or later. It's also worth noting that this offer is exclusive to new Readmio users. Making bedtime story memories is priceless, but this is a price you can't beat.

