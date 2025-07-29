Russian metal fans have another thing to worry about: being accused of satanism and jailed after the Kremlin outlawed the latter as a "terroist group"—along with its symbols and indicia.

The Russian Supreme Court's ruling came after appeals from the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, MPs and other officials. It means that anyone who is alleged to be a member of the non-existent ["international satanism movement"] could face up to eight years in prison. Critics said the ruling would increase the climate of fear that has gripped Russia since President Putin ordered tanks into Ukraine in 2022.

In addition to the religious hysterics, there are complaints about "satanic sex orgies" in Moscow and elsewhere. Wouldn't want any of that! President Vladimir Putin, a KGB lifer in the Soviet Era, now poses as a Christian. The Times of London points out that he pardoned and freed notorious cult murderer Nikolai Ogolobyak in return for 6 months of military service in Ukraine.

The Supreme Court ruling, which is due to come into force next month, is expected to be applied retrospectively, meaning that people could potentially be prosecuted for social media posts containing satanic imagery that were made years ago. The full text of the Supreme Court's decision has not been published, however, and it is unclear what images have been banned.

Even Putin's supporters think there's something funny about this (Yevgeny Popov: "I have to officially state that I am not worried at the moment about the growing number of satanic sex orgies"). Maybe it has something to do with Finland anxiety. A good question: will the law apply to Dmitry Medvedev, a longtime fan of Black Sabbath, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin and other things with similar themes? His Anglophilia has cooled in the present circumstances, but has he thrown out his copy of Black Mass?