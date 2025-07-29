RIP Tamiya founder, who dismantled Porsche 911 to create perfect plastic model kit

A man once bought and completely dismantled a Porsche 911 just to ensure his plastic model kit captured every detail perfectly. This dedication to accuracy exemplified Shunsaku Tamiya's approach to model-making, which transformed a niche hobby into a global phenomenon.

As reported in Japanese Nostalgic Car, Tamiya, who died on July 18 at age 90, turned his father's lumber business into one of the world's premier manufacturers of plastic model kits. His obsession with precision changed how people build and collect scale models. When creating the 1976 Porsche 934 Turbo RSR kit, even after multiple visits to the Porsche factory, Tamiya wasn't satisfied. His solution? Buy an actual Porsche 911, take it apart piece by piece, document everything, then reassemble it.

Tamiya's influence extended beyond just technical accuracy. He revolutionized model kit packaging by creating the distinctive "white box" design and twin stars logo that set his products apart from competitors. His company expanded from traditional military models to cars, robots, and radio-controlled vehicles, making model building accessible to new generations of enthusiasts.

"In 2018 Shunsaku Tamiya was given a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Japan Media Arts Festival for his contributions to the hobby industry," the article notes, recognizing how his pursuit of perfection elevated model-making from a simple pastime to an art form.

