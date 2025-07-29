Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell wants new conditions met before she'll testify to Congress about Jeffrey Epstein, according to documents obtained by Politico.

Maxwell's attorneys are negotiating with the House Oversight Committee after it subpoenaed her to appear on August 11. Her legal team is seeking several concessions, including immunity from future criminal charges, advance notice of questions, and moving the deposition outside the prison where she's currently held. If these demands aren't met, her lawyers say she'll invoke her Fifth Amendment rights.

The push for Maxwell's testimony comes after mounting pressure from House Republicans to release more information about the Epstein investigation. Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the subpoena, but the committee has already rejected Maxwell's request for Congressional immunity.

House Republicans are pressing for the testimony to be as public as possible. "Members worry the closed-door setting — and the possibility of granting her some level of immunity — would only increase distrust among their constituents who've been pressing for answers relating to Epstein's activities," Politico reports.

"We remain open to working with the Committee to find a path forward that respects her constitutional rights and enables her to assist the American people and the Committee in its important oversight mission," Maxwell's attorneys wrote in their letter to the committee.

