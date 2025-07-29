The bizarre 1903 film that turned cheese mites into movie stars

Early cinema turned magnifying glasses into windows to the weird, wonderful, and sometimes unsavory. In 1900s films, magnifying glasses emerged as a favorite storytelling device in early "trick films." They served both scientific and novel purposes, revealing a hidden world to the audience.

As explained in the Public Domain Review, films like "Grandma's Reading Glass" (1900) featured extreme close-ups of an actor's eye. while "As Seen Through a Telescope" used the lens for creepy purposes — showing a man spying on a woman's ankle as she adjusted her bicycle shoe. Charles Urban and Francis Martin Duncan's 1903 film "The Cheese Mites" marked a pivotal moment where microscopy met entertainment.

The film shows a guy eating while discovering his cheese is alive with tiny creatures, leading to actual microscopic footage of cheese mites crawling across the screen. The film's success at London's Alhambra Music Hall proved scientific cinema could draw crowds. Rumors circulated that cheese manufacturers demanded its removal from theaters.

I love the abstract quality that the mites have due to the grainy, black and white footage of them under a microscope. The way the light reflects from the glistening mites makes them somehow beautiful, despite the fact that they are supposed to be crawling around on this man's cheese. The entire film is only 2 and half minutes long, and it's well-worth the watch if you like microscopic organisms and early cinema.



See also: Advance praise for Pirate Cinema