Trump delegate's Qanon husband busted for child sexual abuse material

Sometimes the calls are coming from inside the MAGA house. Scott Soucek, husband of Wisconsin Republican bigwig and Trump delegate Stephanie Soucek, has been charged with possessing over 300 pieces of child sexual abuse material, as reported by MeidasNews. According to WBAY the criminal complaint noted that the images and videos include "very young children, pre-teens, adults, and images of bestiality."

Additionally, the criminal complaint said that "Soucek was previously interviewed in 2009 for uploading child sexual abuse material, but the case was never referred to the district attorney."

This walking PSA for psychological projection spent his Facebook time sharing memes about Biden being inappropriate with kids and ranting about human trafficking. Meanwhile, investigators say his hard drive told a different, more criminal story.

When he wasn't allegedly collecting illegal images, Scott was busy donating to the GOP and posting QAnon fan fiction about Trump's secret war on pedophiles. "I'm voting to fight against human/child trafficking," he wrote on Facebook in 2024. "I'm voting for my children and my grandchildren to ensure their freedoms and their future." Sweet merciful irony.

His wife Stephanie, who chairs the Door County Republicans, has gone mysteriously quiet since hubby's arrest.

Just three months before getting nabbed, Scott shared a post about how "the storm" was finally arriving to take down all the "traitors." Turns out the only storm was the police raid on his computer.

Soucek remains free on $10,000 bail, proving once again that MAGA family values come with a surprisingly affordable price tag.

