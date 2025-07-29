Watch Turkish sand coffee made from start to finish — the most stunning brewing method ever

Turkish sand coffee is a visually striking and traditional method of brewing Turkish coffee using hot sand as the heat source. This centuries-old technique originates from the Middle East, particularly Turkey, and has become popular at cultural festivals and specialty cafés around the world.

This Turkish coffee technique is so mesmerizing to watch. I want to throw my Keurig out the window after watching this video, which shows how hot sand coffee is made from start to finish.

Turkish sand coffee is brewed by heating fine sand in a container over a heat source and nestling a special copper pot called a cezve into the hot sand. Cold water and very finely ground coffee (almost powder-like) are combined in the cezve without much stirring, and the sand's even heat distribution slowly warms the mixture. As the coffee heats, a dark foam develops — when it nearly boils, the cezve is briefly lifted from the sand to let the foam subside, then returned, a process repeated 2-3 times to build up the characteristic thick foam. After a final heating, the coffee is allowed to rest briefly so the grounds settle, then carefully poured into small cups, creating an intensely flavored, thick coffee where the unfiltered grounds settle to the bottom.

This is the most visually stunning coffee brewing method I've seen. As a big fan of coffee, I'm thrilled to learn about the existence of this wonderful brewing method. I wish I could try some right now.



