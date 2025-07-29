Why funding "silly" science research leads to billion-dollar breakthroughs

Scientific research in the United States is under attack. In some ways, science is an easy mark in a country that is increasingly anti-science and anti-intellectual. Marine conservation biologist Dr. David Shiffman, author of Why Sharks Matter, has penned an important piece in American Scientist about the importance of public funding for science, even, or perhaps especially, the "silly" stuff.

Dr. Shiffman argues that silly science is scientists doing precisely what they should be doing in exploring new ideas, pushing boundaries, and learning something in the process.

A lot of the time, those world-changing discoveries are utterly unexpected. If someone had said, "Who cares how desert lizard venom works? Let's not fund that research," we never would have discovered semaglutide, a key component of drugs such as Wegovy and Ozempic, which have helped millions of Americans lose weight. If we had decided not to study how bees optimize nectar foraging and distribution among a colony because it sounds silly, we never would have developed an algorithm that allocates internet traffic among computer servers—a technology that powers the $50 billion web-hosting industry. If we hadn't funded research into how bizarre microorganisms thrive in boiling Yellowstone geysers, we never would have discovered the bacterium Thermus aquaticus, whose Taq polymerase enzymes now enable medical tests for countless genetic diseases.

The answer to "Why are we funding this?" is blunt: because no one else will. Private industry would never fund any of the "silly" research that led to world-changing breakthroughs, yet they often reap substantial financial benefits nonetheless. The piece is primarily directed at Dr. Shiffman's fellow scientists, but everyone who cares about the future of scientific research in the United States should read and share.

