8bitdo's N64 controller works on modern machines

I skipped the Nintendo 64 because of its peculiar three-limbed controller, but 8bitdo's new one for the ancient console—a companion piece to Analogue's forthcoming 4k-capable replica of it—takes after Nintendo's more modern designs. It has a Hall Effect joystick, "Turbo" function, D-input and S-input modes, and connects by Bluetooth or USB. It works on Switch, Switch 2, Windows and Android, too, but it only vibrates with Nintendo machines, including the Analogue.

It's $39.99 and out now: 8Bitdo 64 Bluetooth Controller in black [Amazon] (it also comes in white)

