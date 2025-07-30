Fortnite OG gets even more nostalgic, removes SBMM and bots

Trying to drum up more interest in a fading game type, as new modes like Blitz soar in popularity, Epic is making its Fortnite OG mode even more OG.

Skill-based match-making was brought into Fortnite to allow newer players to learn as they progressed. I remember the time when losing without understanding what or whom happened to you was a frequent occurrence, and you had to rely on game replays for your WTF moments. Epic is now offering this as a feature.

To try out this new version of OG, just select the standard OG mode (not Zero build), and click the group-size dropdown menu, where you'll find a new option at the bottom for Duo (Expert). And don't worry: the regular Duo mode is still available for folks who don't want to wade into this sweatfest. While the removal of skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) will be celebrated by some, the net effect of its removal is that people who just started playing Fortnite could be matched against pro gamers–which is the reason pro gamers often clamor to get rid of SBMM. This dynamic tends to be less thrilling for normal players, though, who have a better time when they're not constantly being matched with players who have a much higher skill level than they do. In this case, however, the removal of SBMM and bots is actually more of a nostalgia play, because Fortnite didn't have either of those things during Chapter 1. So this sort of matchmaking change brings OG more in line mechanically with what it really was back in the day. GameSpot

Previously:

• TMNT beat 'em up island in Fortnite

• Fortnite, now with really tough walls!

• How a 14-year-old Fortnite cheater may rewrite EULA law