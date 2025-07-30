Georiga, let's ride! State's name misspelled in Senate campaign ad

House representative and Senate hopeful Mike Collins is a Republican representing a district in Georgia—or should that be Georiga? The misspelling, in an announcement posted to social media, softened the "hammer" blow of Collins' campaign launch.

Fox 5 quoted the Collins campaign saying the video was made by "fans" and posted on a "team-run" account: "A spokesperson said it was not an ad or part of the official campaign account."

"They meant well, and it's a nice video."

MGAA!

