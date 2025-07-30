If you get lucky, your next Celcius energy drink might have vodka in it

The makers of Celcius energy drinks and High Noon vodka seltzers issued a recall after learning that some of the latter were mislabeled as the former. Bottoms up! The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted an alert Wednesday warning that "Beach Packs" of "Astro Vibe Sparkling Blue Razz," whatever the hell that is, were "inadvertently filled with vodka seltzer."

Consumers are advised to dispose of the CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition cans with the impacted lot codes (L CCB 02JL25 2:55 to L CCB 02JL25 3:11) and not consume the liquid. High Noon Beach Variety packs with different lot codes than above are not affected by this recall and are safe to consume. As a reminder, consumers are advised to dispose of the CELSIUS ASTRO VIBE Energy Drink, Sparkling Blue Razz Edition silver lid cans

I appreciate the ambigious use of the term "dispose of." Fortunately, as you may have deduced, the spiked energy drink cans were at least sold in the boozy boxes in the places those boxes are sold. So it's not like anyone's grabbing them off the shelf at Target as they head out on a road trip.

Previously:

• FDA recalls 67,000 cases of dangerous underarm deodorant

• Samsung recalls 'exploding' washing machines

• Soylent recalls another product amid gastrointestinal mayhem