Inside Mexico's "Molar City," where Americans find dental care at 80% off

In a New Yorker piece, Burkhard Bilger accompanies Americans who cross a dusty strip of the Sonoran Desert into Los Algodones, aka "Molar City," where more than a thousand dentists work in a town of 5,500. Patients come "to be healed or transformed or to put an end to their pain, preferably at deep-discount prices."

Bilger meets an eclectic cast of dental pilgrims: snowbirds from up north killing time at slot machines before their appointments, a 79-year-old Mormon seeking a flame-painted truck, a pretzel vendor too scared to sit in the dental chair, and couples like Billy and Nancy Martinez who've made the journey south to get the dental care they couldn't afford back home.

"Los Algodones sits with its back to the Colorado River, in the empty floodplain where the Quechan people first raised crops," writes Bilger. "It's a place for the poor, the afflicted, the huddled masses without dental insurance."

Between appointments, Bilger writes about why evolution left us with jaws too small for modern diets, how dental insurance turned into a luxury item, and why "good teeth have become a social norm in America."

While in Los Algodones, Bilger explored the possibility of fixing his own crooked teeth. He received consultations at both Sani Dental in Mexico and a high-end Beverly Hills practice for comparison. In Mexico, Sani Dental proposed reshaping 28 of his 32 teeth and capping them with zirconia crowns for $14,000. The same treatment plan, offered by celebrity dentist Dr. Kevin Sands in Beverly Hills, would cost $119,000. However, Bilger ultimately decided against the procedure. After seeing a digital mockup of how his straightened teeth would look, he realized he'd miss his distinctive smile. "The more I looked at the Smile Design picture from Sani Dental, the more I knew that I'd miss my old biters," he writes. "(My wife, for all her talk of snaggleteeth, was appalled at the idea of straightening them.)" He got 6 of 10 recommended fillings at Sani Dental but kept his characteristically crooked teeth, concluding they were "jumbled, contradictory, ground down in spots but still good for chewing things over. They went off in every direction but somehow got their work done."

