Lincoln Project floats Murdoch/Vance scenario to sideline Trump via 25th Amendment

The latest conspiracy theory running around is that collaborating Murdoch and Vance will execute a 25th Amendment rug pull on the Orange Menace, when the time is "right."

I guess the Lincoln Project knows what gets under Trump's skin. Sowing more suspicion that Shady JD is just waiting until he can replace Trump and run for two additional full terms as President. Perhaps Vance has found a way to give it to someone other than the couch.

