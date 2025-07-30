Luigi: the Musical is coming soon to New York, Los Angeles, and more

If you missed Luigi: The Musical in its recent sold-out run in San Francisco at The Independent theater, never fear, a new show has been added for August 6, and more shows will be added soon. Additionally, according to Newsweek, the show's creators plan to bring it to New York, Los Angeles, the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and more.

The production's website describes the musical, which depicts life at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) for Luigi and two other infamous inmates, Sean Diddy Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX — all of whom are actually currently housed at MDC:

Luigi: The Musical, a satirical prison comedy inspired by the bizarre true story of three high-profile inmates housed together at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, sold out its preview run and is now adding new summer dates in San Francisco. What began as an idea scribbled on a napkin at the SF Eagle has become one of the year's most talked-about independent theater debuts, with features from Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, The Hill, the San Francisco Chronicle, People Magazine, Playbill, and more. Part comedy, part social commentary, Luigi: The Musical reimagines larger-than-life public figures as exaggerated characters representing three disillusioned pillars of American life: healthcare, Hollywood, and tech. "Luigi: the Musicaluses comedy to bring deeper questions to the surface," says director and co-creator Nova Bradford. "Why did this case garner the reaction that it did? And what happens when people stop trusting their institutions?"

The creators of Luigi: the Musical state that they aren't glorifying violence, but, rather, interrogating it. They further explain that the musical examines the spectacle of violence-as-entertainment in the United States, and critiques how violence is "packaged, sold, and consumed in American media." They continue:

But it goes further, examining how violence is not just the act of individuals, but of elite institutions — like healthcare, Hollywood, and tech — through their neglect, indifference, and lack of accountability. Through sharp satire and irreverent humor, Luigi: the Musical uses comedy as a tool to expose just how normalized, and profitable, violence has become, challenging viewers to reckon with their own responses along the way.

The musical sounds like a terrific social commentary and I'm definitely going to try to see it if I possibly can — and if you've been lucky enough to attend a show, I'd love to hear your thoughts!

Luigi: the Musical was created by songwriter Arielle Johnson and director Nova Bradford, and stars Jonny Stein as Luigi, André Margatini as Sam Bankman-Fried, and Janeé Lucas as Diddy. It also features original music written by Johnson and Bradford and performed on piano by associate musical director Dani Macri.

Learn more at Luigi: the Musical's website. And see photos and short videos from the musical on their Instagram.

