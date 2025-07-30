NPR examines the origin of the most important word in the English language: Dude

A typical United States generational beef about clothing, and some poetry, seems to have given us a word that today has one thousand uses, dude.

"They were young. They were vacuous. They were effeminate — and they were drawing a bit of attention from the humorists and the cartoonists," Cohen told NPR.

He says this crowd had a certain way of dressing — usually over-the-top and fancy — and leaned into an Anglophile lifestyle that was often perceived by many as fake or trying-too-hard.

Eventually, these men became known as "dudes," likely in reference to Yankee Doodle, who, as the old war song goes , was an unsophisticated American who "stuck a feather in his cap" in an attempt to parade as a kind of European "dandy" in high society.

Cohen and his colleagues spent more than 20 years trying to pinpoint the moment that reference was first made, combing over old newspaper archives and pop culture references from the time. They eventually found a poem published in a New York City newspaper titled "The Dude" written by a little-known poet named Robert Sale Hill, where he derides the fad.