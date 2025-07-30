OK schools chief Ryan Walters says everyone else is lying about the boobs on his office TV

Oklahoma's pro-Trump schools chief Ryan Walters finally has an explanation for why naked women were seen on his office TV set by colleagues last week: they're all lying, he claims. He said they should "resign in disgrace" and threatened unspecified consequences. Included in his statement were other Republicans, such as governor Kevin Stitt, who had expressed dismay at the incident.

"The lies will have consequences."



State Superintendent Ryan Walters responds to recent allegations, calling them a "coordinated attack" and accusing board members — and possibly the governor — of trying to derail education reform in Oklahoma. Walters says his name has been cleared by both OMES and the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office has confirmed the investigation is ongoing.

Previously, Walters appeared to admit what happened and suggested that others were to blame for the programming mishap: "Any number of people have access to these offices."

It turns out, though, that this is not the first time Walters was accused of subjecting others to sexually-explicit images.