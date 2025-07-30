Ring camera captures two baby bears bouncing on backyard trampoline

While no one was watching, two curious bear cubs slipped into a backyard and discovered a trampoline. A Ring camera caught the whole scene: the pair bounced like naughty toddlers who know they're bending the rules.

I never imagined animals would seek out a trampoline, yet the cubs look absolutely delighted. They deserve one of their own.

At the end of the clip, they hop off in perfect sync, as if one whispered, "Let's go before Mom finds out." It may be the cutest footage that Ring camera will ever capture.



