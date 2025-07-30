Ball game halted by sex toy

Someone threw a sex toy onto the court of an ongoing WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries, bringing play to a halt while officials set about removing it from the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

After the game, players reflected on the incident, still in disbelief. "Once we found out what it was, I guess we just started laughing. I've never seen anything like that," Zandalasini said. It was a moment that definitely had folks talking—but it also raised safety concerns. With athletes sprinting, cutting, and diving, anything flying onto the court—even something ridiculous—could lead to serious injury. While no one was hurt, the moment served as a reminder that fan behavior matters. Throwing anything onto the court is reckless and dangerous, no matter how "funny" it might seem.

The toy was well-chosen—a bright lime green against the dark court—but overshot the mark. Here's some indistinct footage of the incident, mostly notable for the failure of officials to stop the game or deal with the object promptly.