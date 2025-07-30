This talking French bulldog makes me howl with laughter

I can't stop watching videos of Jip Jip, an adorable talking French bulldog who jibber jabbers like no other animal I've ever heard. Thanks to his human dad Joe, who posts videos of Jip Jip on social media, we all get to witness his hilarity — and laugh along with him.

Recently, Joe posted a bunch of videos of Jip Jip engaging in all of his favorite games — each more funny than the last. Here are some of Jip Jip's favorite games — all of which make him scream or talk or howl in delight: "Monsters coming," "Hide and seek," "Smacks," "Walkie talkie," "Rolie Polie," and "Belly Rubs."

His ridiculous vocalizations have been described, quite accurately, as sounding like a "Super Mario scream," "Mario falling on Nintendo 64," and "Mickey Mouse exploding" (which is irreverent, yes, but also hilarious). While Jip Jip does sound like all of those things, as well as eerily approximating a toddler screaming, after a great deal of contemplation, I think I finally figured out what he most resembles — a dolphin! He's got that high-pitched squeal that definitely sounds like an amused dolphin at play. It makes me smile hearing Jip Jip squeal so happily — he seems like he's always having such a great time with his humans.

Make sure you check out Jip Jip's videos on TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube—I promise this silly talking French bulldog will make you guffaw!

