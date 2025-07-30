You don't need a spaceship to see the moon — just this smartphone gadget

TL;DR: Turn your phone into a telescope with the Hestia smart device that connects to your phone. It's currently on sale from $299 to $259.99.

The mess of the stars has been the subject of so much art and innovation. From paintings in the Sistine Chapel in Rome to the movie Stardust, it's human nature to wonder what it would be like to bring the tapestry of the sky closer to us. Now, you can. Instantly turn your phone to a telescope worthy of an Observatory or elaborate painting with Hestia, the first-ever smartphone-based telescope.

See the stars up close

You don't have to be Neil Armstrong to see the stars up close. From hobbyists to astrology aficionados, this smartphone-based telescope gives anyone with any experience level a glimpse of the glimmering constellations in the sky. No more squinting through light pollution to see the Big Dipper.

Pair this innovative device to your smartphone by easily connecting your phone to the tripod and align your camera with the Hestia ocular. See what's in front of you or go searching for your own constellation. Take your pick.

Stargazing for the modern age

With super sharp camera capabilities, you can look at stars and planets during the day or night. The best part: no battery needed. The Gravity app is the only companion tool you need to help you navigate the stars like Robert De Niro in Stardust.

For a limited time, save $39 and grab the Hestia smartphone-based telescope on sale for $259.99 (Reg. $299).

Hestia: First Ever Smartphone-Based Telescope (Ultimate Pack)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.