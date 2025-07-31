$55 for game dialogue: The Last of Us script book nobody asked for

Another week, another The Last of Us release. It truly boggles the mind just how many times Sony has returned to squeeze these two games for all they're worth, and they're evidently not quite finished yet. Open your wallets once again, because another rerelease of The Last of Us has been announced: this time, in the form of a collected script book covering the first (and only) two games.

If you've ever wanted to just read The Last of Us' dialogue sans the masterful performances, soundtrack, or animation, Naughty Dog has you covered (although you might want to spend your money on getting your head checked instead). It is a bit farcical that they'd release several remasters focused on improving graphics, only to then put out a version without any graphics whatsoever.

The book will release on December 16th for $54.99, close to the $60 price tag of the actual games. Intergalactic development must be getting expensive.