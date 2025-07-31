Fan destroys Switch 2 trying to recreate iconic Donkey Kong 64 yellow cartridge

In case you missed it, Donkey Kong Bananza has been out for a good bit. It's an absolutely excellent 3D platformer by every metric, feeling a lot like Nintendo's answer to the equally excellent Astro Bot and serving as the killer app the Switch 2 has been missing, even if Mario is nowhere to be found. The feeling of cleaving through solid rock with nothing but your bare fists will never get old, and the sheer dedication Nintendo has put into making everything breakable without also breaking the game is truly commendable.

According to some, though, there's just one thing off about this game: the cartridge color. If you're reading this website, you probably remember when Donkey Kong 64 released all the way back in 1999, distinguished from other Nintendo 64 games by its unique banana-yellow cartridge. In stark contrast, Bananza sports the standard Switch 2 red, but that hasn't stopped some hardcore fans from taking matters into their own hands.

…Unfortunately, there's a reason Switch 2 cartridges aren't covered in spray paint to begin with. As DK64 fan Gardner Hartung quickly discovered, paint flakes are liable to come off and melt inside the console's inner workings, turning that expensive piece of cutting-edge gaming tech into a $450 paperweight all for the sake of nostalgia. Oops.

Mercifully, there haven't been many reported cases of people trying this, but the lesson here is clear: putting paint inside your console is a really bad idea. If you're dead-set on recapturing the 90s look, just wait for someone to 3D print a yellow cartridge casing. Out of heat-resistant material, ideally.