Fantastic Four's H.E.R.B.I.E. joins roster of charming free-roaming animatronics in Disney theme parks

These are the droids you are looking for.

Since 2003, Disney has been experimenting with animatronic robots that are not bolted down to a stage in a dark ride, but rather roam around the park interacting with guests.

Recent entries to the field are small droids that roam around Disney World's (Orlando, Florida) Star Wars-themed Galaxy's Edge areas. These droids waddle around adorably, controlled by an operator nearby who will be disguised as a guest.

The most recent addition to the group is H.E.R.B.I.E., a character from the new Fantastic Four movie, who somehow stands upright and moves around supported only by a rotating ball. This looks amazing.

H.E.R.B.I.E. can be seen for a limited time at Disneyland (Anaheim, California).

More information about how to see all these droids/robots can be found in this video from Guide2Disney: