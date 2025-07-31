'Ozempic face' drives surge in cosmetic procedures as weight loss drugs boom

Cosmetic surgeons are seeing a new wave of patients seeking treatment for "Ozempic face" — the sagging, hollow appearance that can result from rapid weight loss while using popular diabetes and weight-loss medications.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, who coined the term "Ozempic face," reports that over 20% of his patients now use GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy as part of their "longevity regimen." These patients often need multiple treatments to address facial volume loss. "You can only refill a deflated balloon so much, and often surgical intervention is necessary," Frank told CNN.

The trend is driving a surge in cosmetic procedures. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports facelifts increased 8% between 2022 and 2023, while hyaluronic acid filler treatments have doubled since 2017. New Jersey resident Kimberly Bongiorno experienced the effects firsthand after losing 45 pounds on Wegovy. "It looked like I had melted. It was horrifying," she said, describing her appearance before undergoing a facelift and other procedures.

Doctors are now grappling with long-term implications, as research shows most patients quit GLP-1 drugs within a year. A University of Oxford study found people typically return to their original weight within 10 months of stopping the medication. As Dr. Steven Williams of the ASPS notes: "We don't want these patients to be on these medications for a lifetime. We want it to be a temporary bridge to a healthier lifestyle."

