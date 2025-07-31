Pac-Man edition Atari 2600

Atari and Namco pitch the classic console in bright yellow, with a matching wireless controller and illuminated ghosts on the front panel. It comes with an "all-new" Pac-Man game similar to the arcade original (quite necessary given how dreadful the original VCS/2600 conversion was) and the HDMI port you'll need to connect it to a modern TV set.

• Backward and forward compatible. Plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges.

• Limited Edition version in PAC-MAN yellow with illuminated character icons across the front.

• Includes PAC-MAN: Double Feature 2-in-1 game cartridge. Featuring an all-new, arcade-style version, PAC-MAN 7800 and the very first home version of the game, PAC-MAN 2600.

• Includes CX-40+ Wireless Joystick PAC-MAN Edition.

• HDMI output makes it easy to connect.

• Widescreen mode.

• Enlarged cartridge socket reduces sticking.

It's available for pre-order, and ships in October. The controller is also available in "Blinky Red," and they're compatible with PCs as well as Atari 2600/7800 consoles via an included USB adapter.

Now they need to do a soft, glistening brown Atari that comes with E.T.

