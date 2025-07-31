QAnon Shaman calls Trump a "piece of shit" and demands $555 for an interview

Welp, you know it's bad when you've even lost the QAnon Shaman. The buffalo-headdress-wearing conspiracy-theory-spewing January 6 darling Jacob Chansley, better known as "QAnon Shaman," was pardoned by Trump six months ago for taking part in the US Capitol riots. You'd think a presidential pardon would buy permanent loyalty, but you'd be wrong. Chansley has completely turned on Trump. Phoenix New Times recently reported that last week Chansley took to his social media accounts to call Trump a "piece of shit" and a "fraud." Phoenix New Times provides more details:

Chansley's first missive came at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in a reply to a 2023 Trump X post that featured the president's now-infamous mugshot. "Fuck this stupid piece of shit…" Chansley wrote. "What a fraud…" Less than 40 minutes later, Chansley wrote, "Oh yeah & Fuck Israel! And Fuck Donald Trump!" in another post.

Phoenix New Times speculates that Chansley's rage-tweeting are in response to the Trump administration's refusal to release the Epstein files. They explain:

Part of the QAnon conspiracy theory holds that Trump was saving the world from cannibal pedophiles. Now Trump, who had a long association with now-dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and is reportedly mentioned several times in the eponymous files, is basically telling supporters to basically forget about it.



"What do you think Epstein & Israel have on Trump??" Chansley posted at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday. In a post a minute earlier, Chansely insinuated that "in order for Trump to get BACK into the billionaire's club… he had to fuck a corpse AGAIN." It's not entirely clear what that one meant. "THAT is YOUR President!" he continued. "NOT MINE!"

MAGA folks criticized Chansley's tweets, causing him to delete his account. But that didn't last long, as he was back a day later, stating that he parted ways with Trump "back in May."



When Phoenix New Times contacted Chansley for a statement, he responded with: "Sure, I charge $555 per hour. Minimum of 1 hour." Since they don't pay for interviews, Phoenix New Times just published the story anyway, without Chansley's comments. They also report that Chansley followed up his initial response with, "You have no idea what is going on behind the scenes & and you wouldn't believe me even if I told you." Ooooh, so tempting!

Too bad we'll never know what kind of conspiracy theories are currently floating around in his head. Oh wait, yes we will, and we don't even have to pay for them — his incoherent conspiracy-laden ramblings are all over his X/itter account, if you really must see them.

