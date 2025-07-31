Work smarter, not harder — this refurbished touchscreen computer is not for hardos

TL;DR: Upgrade your work and play with a Lenovo Touchscreen Chromebook (2018), on sale for $74.97 (Reg. $284.99).

There are two types of people: people who curate elaborate desk setups, and people who like to fly in the wind with a simple laptop and good vibes. If you're the latter, a Lenovo Chromebook is the easy, breezy companion best suited to your needs. It's sleek and sophisticated, but also versatile and easy to take on the go. Plus, it's only $74.97.

On-the-go hero

Whether you're a digital nomad (or aspiring to be one) or a minimalist invested in no-frills practicality, a Chromebook is a sleek PC option that is both stylish and affordable. It's stacked with everything you need for work, pleasure, or entertainment — including conveniences like the touchscreen and the foldable HD display.

Why Chromebook?

When Chromebooks first hit the market, they were little more than portable web browsers. But if you still see them as low-res, low-capability clunkers, it's time for you to upgrade your expectations. This 2018 touchscreen computer is fast and efficient thanks to its 4GB RAM and 1.1GHz speed. Its vivid resolution is also a major upgrade, giving you the benefits of larger laptops with way more convenience.

As a "grade B" refurbished item, this touchpad passes all the internal checkups from battery health to screen clarity, but may have a few cosmetic marks. And if you're looking to save even more money, the refurbished option is a trusted way to check off all your boxes without breaking the bank.

Get a refurbished 2018 Lenovo Touchscreen Chromebook for $74.97 (Reg. $284.99).

Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB Storage (Refurbished)

