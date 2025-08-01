Apple's iPad parts pricing demonstrates malicious compliance

Ordered to make parts available and to allow consumers to fix their own devices, Apple does not play nice.

404media points out that Apple is not making repairs readily available, but rather so cost-prohibitive that one may as well buy an entirely new device. Independent parts vendors have prices 1/10th of what Apple asks.

Clark points out that a new charge port for an iPad Pro 11, a part that goes bad all the time, costs $250 from Apple. Aftermarket charge ports, meanwhile, can be found for less than $20. "It's a very basic part, and I just can't see any reasonable explanation that part should be $250 from Apple," he said. "That's a component that probably costs them a few dollars to make." Clark said a digitizer for an iPad A16 is $200. That part can be bought from third-party suppliers for $50, and the iPad A16 sells brand new from Apple for $349, Clark said. The replacement screen assembly for an iPad Pro 13 costs $749 from Apple. 404 media

