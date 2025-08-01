Cat only responds to Hamster Dance Song, ignores real name

In this hilarious video, a woman's cat only comes running over when she sings The Hampster Dance Song. The cat's actual name? Doesn't work. Only the chorus to The Hampster Dance will get the kitty's attention.

This video is just another reason added to the long list of reasons why I love cats. Sometimes, our cats make the rules and we must oblige. I love imagining this woman's neighbors confused as they hear her sing this song every single day.

If you sing a song around your cat, make sure it's one that you're not going to get sick of. You never know if your cat is going to start making you sing that song every single day. Choose wisely.

See also: My cat loves this cheap self-groomer