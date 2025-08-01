Looks like someone's been a chatty little inmate! Child trafficker and Jeffrey Epstein's favorite enabler Ghislaine Maxwell just scored herself a sweet upgrade to a minimum-security prison in Texas, right after having a cozy two-day chat with a Trump administration official.

As reported in the New York Times, Maxwell got whisked away to her new accommodations shortly after spilling details about 100 mystery people to Todd Blanche, Trump's former lawyer turned Justice Department official. What a coincidence!

You've got to admire the choreography here — Maxwell dishes dirt to a Trump-connected official, and suddenly she's trading her Florida cell for a Texas retreat that makes Martha Stewart's prison stint look like hard time.

This whole situation stinks worse than a pile of of Donald/Melania/Ghislane/Jeffrey party photos. Maxwell's desperately fishing for a pardon while Trump's camp keeps teasing their followers about "secrets" in the Epstein files — files they conveniently won't release.

Meanwhile, Maxwell's victims continue waiting for actual justice while their abuser gets a serious lifestyle upgrade.

Pro tip for scumbags: If you're going to get convicted of trafficking minors, make sure you've got dirt on the right people first!

