From dodo bones to devil pinball: Inside the year's strangest auction

Sworders' upcoming "Out of the Ordinary" auction gathers 479 lots of uncanny bric-a-brac, from Dark-Ages pentagram rings to voodoo altarpieces and a petrified child's chimney shoe. The catalogue reads like the inventory of a wizard's attic, but two curios stand out even here. Lot 330 offers the right humerus of an extinct dodo (estimate £2,000 – £3,000) — an impossibly light, honey-colored bone that still carries the whiff of seventeenth-century ship holds and colonial folly. Lot 40 presents a mummified horse fetus (estimate £100 – £150), its parchment skin stretched over delicate, perfectly formed hooves; it looks less like a specimen than a tiny sleeping myth.

Yet the object that will undoubtedly draw frantic commission bids is neither bone nor beast but Lot 54: the original Gorgar pinball scoreboard (estimate £200 – £400). Torn from a 1979 Williams machine, the back-glass blazes with Constantino Mitchell's lurid artwork—flaming pit, fanged serpent, crimson devil, imperilled damsel. Gorgar wasn't just another quarter-muncher; in December 1979 it became the first pinball machine ever to speak, its seven stuttering words ushering arcade culture from blinking lights into a new era of synthesized personality. Programmed by Paul Dussault and voiced by Chicago announcer John Doremus, the table's heartbeat-quickening drum and broken-English taunts turned a mechanical game into a living antagonist.

Whether you covet sorcerers' mirrors or fairground automata, viewing is 15–18 August. Bring a talisman—and maybe earplugs for Gorgar.

(Via Web Curios)

