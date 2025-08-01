Meet the clever monkeys running a sophisticated theft ring in Bali

A gang of monkeys in Bali has mastered the art of high-stakes negotiation, stealing phones and valuables from tourists and trading them back for food at a historic cliff-side temple.

At Uluwatu Temple, around 600 long-tailed macaques have developed a sophisticated bartering system, targeting visitors' most precious possessions. According to research from the University of Lethbridge, these clever primates can differentiate between high-value items like smartphones and less desirable ones like flip-flops, adjusting their ransom demands accordingly. Temple workers, known as "pawang," serve as negotiators between tourists and the monkey thieves, typically offering fruits in exchange for stolen goods.

"The monkeys have taken over the temple," London tourist Jonathan Hammé told The Wall Street Journal after a macaque stole his sunglasses. "They're running a scam." The temple's monkey handlers report retrieving five to ten stolen smartphones daily, along with numerous other valuables. Despite various attempts to curb the behavior through different feeding schedules and food options, the theft continues.

The problem has deep roots at the temple, which dates back to the 11th century. Ketut Ariana, a veteran monkey handler with 20 years of experience, explained to the WSJ that the monkeys originally targeted jewelry from religious ceremony attendees before switching to modern valuables like phones and glasses. "It truly gives me a headache," he said.

