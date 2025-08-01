New Katamari game rolls onto Switch 2 after 14-year mainline series hiatus

No, the weird mobile games don't count. It's been fourteen years since we saw the last mainline Katamari Damacy game for Sony's ill-fated PlayStation Vita, but you can't keep the clump spirit down forever. In a recent Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the series would finally be rolling back around to Nintendo Switch 2 with the brand-new Once Upon a Katamari.

It looks as zany as ever, and I can already tell that soundtrack is going to be stuck in my head for a long while. Breaking into new territory after more than a decade of remasters and mobile ports is an excellent sign for a series I figured was pretty much dead, to say nothing of the online co-op or the character customization. The Switch 2 desperately needs to get weirder, and a little Katamari-brand quirk feels like the perfect first step.