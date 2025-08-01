Opossum mom carries 7 babies while walking a wire

The mom of the year award goes to this Opossum. At first glance it looks like she has unusal looking, lumpy fur. If you look closer you'll see 7 babies clinging onto her back.

Not only is this cute opossum able to carry all her babies at once, but she's also an acrobat. Watch her carry the full load of babies on her back as she walks along a telephone wire. She does it so casually too, like this is simply her morning stroll.

Here's a cool opossum fact. They eat ticks (up to 5,000 per season), cockroaches, slugs, and even small rodents. If you see an opossum, you can thank them for helping with pest control.



