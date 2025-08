Governor Ron "Pudding Fingers" DeSantis has lowered the flags to half-mast in honor of "true Floridian" and self-proclaimed racist Hulk Hogan.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed, as the 'Hulkster' was an icon for many who grew up in the 80s and 90s as well as today," DeSantis wrote in a statement. "He was a true Floridian through and through."