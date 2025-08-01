Russia goads Trump into deploying nuclear submarines

Unable to handle some barbs on social media, ol' Ketchup on the Walls has deployed two nuclear submarines in response.

Earlier this week, the deputy chair of Russia's security council, Dmitry Medvedev, implied that Convicted Felon #47 was behaving like "Sleepy Joe." In the same statement, he also reminded Trump that each ineffective threat Trump makes towards Russia is a step closer to war with the United States. Naturally, dummy took a step closer to war.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote. … "Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev posted on X earlier this week. ABC

Appropriate regions? This guy doesn't seem to have a clue about appropriate.

