Teacher admits to killing Arkansas couple hiking in woods

Andrew James McGann, 28, admitted to police that he killed a couple hiking with their two childen at Devils Den State Park in Arkansas. 43-year-old Clinton David Brink and his wife, 41-year-old Cristen Amanda Brink, were stabbed to death in what appears to be a random attack. Their children, aged 7 and 9, escaped.

"We believe that the mother took them to safety, and then returned to help her husband," Maj. Stacie Rhoads with the Arkansas State Police said during a press briefing Thursday. Following a dayslong manhunt for the suspect, McGann was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. local time Wednesday at a barbershop in Springdale, about 30 miles north of the park, police said.

The suspect sustained injuries during the struggle with his victims and left DNA at the scene. Authorities say "sloppy" efforts to conceal his tracks further incriminated him.

McGann, who looks like a drawing of a murderer in a Victorian newspaper, was just weeks away from starting work as a teacher. The local school district was keen to say he had not been in contact with students yet.