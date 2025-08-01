The hilarious but sad life of Kristi Noem (video)

This video offers a detailed, yet hilarious look at COSplaying Homeland Security Barbie and Puppy Slayer, Kristi Noem.

From an abusive Dad who died earning a Darwin Award, to developing a hilariously terrible anti-drug campaign, it'd be easier to laugh at Kristi Noem if she weren't helping run the country into the ground.

