Vinyl LP of lo-fi remixes of classic Konami arcade themes

Konami LoFi Beats To Chill To [sold out, try eBay] is a vinyl LP featuring relaxing, languid covers of classic themes from Gradius, Yie-Ar Kung Fu, TwinBee and other arcade favorites.

Created in celebration of KONAMI's 35th anniversary of the infamous KONAMI code (a cheat function which has saved many a gamer's life over the years), Lo-fi Beats To Chill To contains DJ No.2's remixes of tracks taken from classic KONAMI titles like Gradius and Salamander, all infused with a chilled hip-hop sensibility that is absolutely infectious.

Generally a lot of vaporwave and "but in a minor key" vibes about the project. It starts with the introductory theme from Gradius; the whole album may be listened on YouTube.