Watch these thirsty ducks sip fancy 'duckaritas' in adorable ASMR videos

It's definitely hot in Phoenix right now, so I'm blasting the A/C and have all of my fans set to high, which is helping. I'm also taking inspiration from the adorable waterfowl who live in New York at the Cheese and Quackers Homestead, and indulging in as many cool and icy drinks as I possibly can. My drinks of choice are iced coffee, green tea, berry juice, and mocktails. Those lucky ducks? Well, those thirsty avian divas devour "duckaritas," which are infinitely fancier than my humble creations. Their humans whip up the best duck-approved libations, which are slurped down in the most entertaining fashion—it's so fun to watch and listen to that it's become one of my favorite types of animal ASMR.

Watch and listen for yourself, and you'll see! Here are some the ducks' favorite duckaritas! Watch them enjoying a classic chilled watermelon drink, and this refreshing drink made from ice and berries. And this one, filled with mealworms, is definitely not for human consumption, but the ducks can't get enough. And in this video, you can see a variety of greens-n'-things duckaritas. First up is iced dandelion greens, which are a clear favorite, as you can even see the ducks jumping into the bowl to slurp up every last drop. The ducks devouring dandelions get a 100/10 rating, "a shameless display of appetite." Cilantro is a solid 10/10, "an indulgent feast," while mint is a 7/10, "not quite gluttony, just enthusiasm." And its safe to say, plain ol' icy lettuce is the ducks' least favorite, as, at 5/10, the ducks were merely engaged in some "polite snacking."

And for extra viewing pleasure, here are the ducks enjoying another mealworm splashpad, plus some cool sprinkler showers — I love seeing how happy they are splashing around in the water!

On their website, they explain that there are over 45 ducks at the homestead, representing eleven different breeds. If you're curious to see some of the breeds, this video highlights a few including Cayuga, Pekin, Buff, Mallard, Call, Australian spotted, and Blue or Black Swedish ducks. See more of the precious ducks at the Cheese and Quackers Homestead YouTube, Instagram, and website.

