White House to spend $200m on golden ballroom for Trump

After making huge cuts to medicaid and federal agencies, the Trump Administration has big spending plans. Among them is a $200m ballroom, lined in gold, attached to the White House. The first structural change to the building since 1948's addition of the Truman balcony, the ballroom follows other changes to Trump's liking.

Trump has substantially redecorated the Oval Office through the addition of golden flourishes and cherubs, presidential portraits and other items, and installed massive flagpoles on the north and south lawns to fly the American flag. Workers are currently finishing up a project to replace the lawn in the Rose Garden with stone. Trump for months has been promising to build a ballroom, saying the White House doesn't have space big enough for large events and scoffingv at the notion of hosting heads of state and other guests in tents on the lawn as past administrations have done for state dinners attended by hundreds of guests.

Unnamed "private donors" will pay for it, according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt. Construction begins September. Two things to note. 1. There's always money for the in-group. 2. He's not leaving.

A rendering of the White House State Ballroom. McCrery Architects PLLC/The White House

