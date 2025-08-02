Feeling lonely in Hyrule? Fan-made mod adds co-op to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Sure, a big part of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's appeal is the sense of quiet loneliness. You're tossed into this ravaged world overtaken by nature that's only just started to rebuild, making you feel isolated against a sprawling natural backdrop.

…If you want to ruin that serene natural beauty by bringing in three more Links to help you wreck Hyrule, however, the modding community has you covered. Tears of the Kingdom Online is an ambitious modding project that aims to do just that, syncing up far too many heroes in Tears of the Kingdom's vast, reactive sandbox. Normal denizens of Hyrule should probably hide.

There's no set release date for the mod, which is still a work in progress, but hopefully it'll be out before the movie hits theaters in two whole years.