Radioactive rhino horns deter poaching

Every year, hundreds of rhinos in South Africa are killed for their horns. Fake horns, embedded cameras, and aggressive enforcement have all been used in an effort to combat poaching. Conservationists now have a new tool in the anti-poaching toolkit — radiation.

The Rhisotope Project is inserting a small amount of radioisotopes into the horns of sedated rhinos. The amount of radiation is detectable by scanners at airports, international borders, and postal facilities, but poses no danger to the animals or humans. The goal is to make the horns undesirable to poachers by increasing the risk of transporting them, and to collectors by virtue of being radioactive.

Fake rhino horns with radioisotopes inserted into them were tested at various locations in United States airports, and they were caught by detectors every time.

Thirty rhinos have been treated so far by the project, with a goal of treating a total of 180 this year. The project is open to all rhino owners and reserves. Rhysotope plans to expand beyond Africa and protect other species, such as elephants, pangolins, and even plants.

