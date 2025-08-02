Still got DVDs? That's adorable. Let's digitize them all for $30.

TL;DR: Your DVD collection deserves a glow-up. DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper lets you rip, convert, and edit DVDs (even the stubborn protected ones) into over 1,000 digital formats—for just $29.99.

Chances are, your DVD shelf is looking more like a dusty museum exhibit than a modern media hub. Maybe you've been meaning to digitize your collection since Breaking Bad was still airing. Maybe you've got a few treasured DVDs that never made it to streaming. Or maybe you're just really, really into obscure director's cuts. No judgment.

Whatever the case, DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper is here to rescue your library from optical disc oblivion. This modern software doesn't just rip DVDs—it demolishes copy protection (including the sneaky stuff like CSS and Sony ARccOS), then gives you over 1,000 digital format options to choose from. MP4? Easy. MKV? Yep. 3D video in HDR10? Oh, yeah, we fancy now.

Need subtitles? You can extract and save those. Want to trim out your cousin's awkward toast in the wedding video? Crop, trim, and even watermark with the built-in editor. And it all happens fast—thanks to GPU acceleration and batch mode—so you can rip an entire season of Buffy before your coffee gets cold.

Oh, and if you've ever stared at a spinning progress wheel wondering what your file will look like, the real-time preview feature has your back.

If you still have DVDs, this is the software that makes keeping them feel like a smart, modern move. Dust off that external drive—it's time to rip like a pro.

Get lifetime access to the DVDneXtCOPY DVD Ripper for just $29.99 (MSRP: $59.99) for a limited time.

